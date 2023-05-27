KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Summer is here, which can mean only one thing: it’s patio season.

If you’re looking to dine or drink al fresco, there are plenty of options throughout the Kansas City area.

From downtown rooftops and Crossroads beer gardens to restaurant patios and coffee shop courtyards, every business has something different to offer.

Here are over two dozen local restaurants and bars with relaxing patios and rooftops worth checking out.

Patios

KC Live! Block

One of Kansas City’s most popular outdoor entertainment scenes is the KC Live! Block. Two levels of bars and restaurants surround the Living Room, the outdoor dining area complete with a stage and massive screen. Several of the bars and restaurants also have their own patios and rooftop bars.

Address: 13 Grand Blvd., Kansas City, MO

Chicken N Pickle

Both of Chicken N Pickle’s locations have ample outdoor dining surrounding their pickleball courts and other outdoor entertainment. There’s also a rooftop bar atop the restaurant. Make sure to grab some chicken and waffles for brunch, wings for lunch or a cocktail after dinner.

Address: 1761 Burlington, North Kansas City, MO; 5901 W. 135th St., Overland Park, KS

Electric Park Garden Bar

J. Rieger & Co.’s Electric Park in the East Bottoms has quickly become a favorite in the two years it’s been open. The garden bar has a variety of outdoor seating, including fire pit areas, a pergola and a swing set table. There’s an outdoor bar and on-site food truck for food and drinks, and Electric Park is dog friendly.

Address: 2700 Guinotte Ave., Kansas City, MO

Brewery Emperial

This Crossroads brewery has a large beer garden with an array of outdoor seating to choose from. They serve a slew of ales, lagers and other brews on tap, plus bottled beers, cocktails and a full menu.

Address: 1829 Oak St., Kansas City, MO

Smoke Brewing Company

Enjoy a house-brewed craft beer and barbecue on the back patio at Smoke Brewing Company. There are plenty of tables plus umbrellas to shield you from the sun. Don’t miss their Sunday brunch menu.

Address: 209 S.E. Main St., Lee’s Summit, MO

Cafe Trio

Want to dine al fresco without sitting in the hot sun? Cafe Trio’s outdoor terrace is fully covered to keep diners in the shade and offers beautiful views of the Country Club Plaza. This casual fine dining restaurant features a creative American menu, a thorough list of wine, beer and cocktails, plus live music five days a week.

Address: 4558 Main St., Kansas City, MO

Buffalo State Pizza Co. & Bar

Grab your friends, a ridiculously large slice, and a picnic table on the patio at either of Buffalo State Pizza’s locations. The Crossroads location also regularly features live music outside on Friday nights, weather permitting.

Address: 1815 Wyandotte St., Kansas City, MO; 7901 Santa Fe Drive, Overland Park, KS

Gram & Dun

Gram & Dun has a spacious patio to relax, dine and drink. Plus you’re in the middle of all the Plaza action at this gastropub, perfect for people watching. But seats at Gram & Dun’s patio are very popular, so arrive early.

Address: 600 Ward Parkway, Kansas City, MO

Iron District

The Iron District is made up of colorful shipping containers to create a unique outdoor dining experience. There are multiple restaurants inside offering options like tacos, ice cream, craft beer and even vegan options. Guests can also shop during their visit at some of the unique local vendors.

Address: 1599 Iron St., North Kansas City, MO

La Bodega

Grab tapas and sangria at La Bodega in the Crossroads. This Spanish restaurant has a plenty of sidewalk seating and is well-known for its weekend brunch and happy hour.

Address: 703 Southwest Blvd., Kansas City, MO

Strang Hall

There’s plenty of room to sit inside at this Overland Park food hall, but the outdoor courtyard is just as spacious for friends and family to enjoy a meal. Strang Hall features multiple restaurants and a large bar, so there’s something for everyone.

Address: 7313 W. 80th St., Overland Park, KS

Char Bar

Char Bar is a popular Westport stop for many, and during the summer, you’ll often see the outdoor beer garden packed with people. There’s cornhole, ping pong tables and more to keep you entertained for hours while you enjoy a beer or two.

Address: 4050 Pennsylvania Ave, Kansas City, MO

Rooftop bars

Coach’s Bar & Grill

This Overland Park sports bar is well-known for its rooftop at the 135th Street location. The College Boulevard location also has a great patio. Enjoy happy hour next to one of the fire pits or snag a table close to one of the TVs for game day. Coach’s serves classic sports bar food like burgers, wings and appetizers.

Address: 9089 W. 135th St., Overland Park, KS; 6700 College Blvd., Overland Park, KS

John’s Big Deck

The laid-back downtown bar has three floors, including a rooftop bar with incredible views. Enjoy classic pub food, a signature cocktail or an ice cold beer on a sunny KC day. John’s Big Deck also regularly has live entertainment.

Address: 928 Wyandotte St., Kansas City, MO

Percheron

Found on top of the Crossroads Hotel, Percheron is a modern rooftop bar with an incredible 360-degree view of the Kansas City skyline. There are plenty of tables, sofas and patio games to enjoy while grabbing a craft cocktail or two.

Address: 2101 Central St., Kansas City, MO

The Well

Located in the heart of Waldo, The Well has two floors of fun for everyone. Its rooftop bar is open daily and year-round no matter the weather, featuring outdoor games, plenty of seating and TVs.

Address: 7421 Broadway St., Kansas City, MO

Horsefeather Social

On the 7th floor of the Loews Kansas City Hotel, this stylish rooftop lounge has an impressive view of downtown Kansas City and the Kauffman Center. It’s named after the Horsefeather cocktail invented in Lawrence.

Address: 1515 Wyandotte St, Kansas City, MO

Westport Ale House

One of Westport’s most popular bars, Ale House is always packed on game days, but it’s rooftop bar is often busy on beautiful summer days. The bar has a full menu, plus multiple craft beers, wine and cocktails for everyone to enjoy.

Address: 4128 Broadway Blvd., Kansas City, MO

Messenger Coffee Co.

Downtown views always pair nicely with a warm (or iced) cup of coffee at this Crossroads roaster. Messenger Coffee’s bright and airy building is three stories, making the inside a sight to see. But the rooftop has panoramic views of the Kansas City skyline to enjoy while you enjoy your brew.

Messenger’s locations on the Country Club Plaza also have nice patios to enjoy some sidewalk seating during your shopping.

Address: 1624 Grand Blvd., Kansas City, MO; 4771 Jefferson St., Kansas City, MO; 318 W. 47th St., Kansas City, MO

Up-Down

This Kansas City bar is popular for its indoor fun with arcade games, pinball machines and more, but there’s still plenty of entertainment outside. Up-Down has a large patio plus a second-floor rooftop terrace with great views where you can enjoy a drink or play oversized Jenga or tic-tac-toe.

Address: 101 Southwest Blvd., Kansas City, MO

Nine Zero One

Located on the seventh floor of The Fontaine, Nine Zero One isn’t just a rooftop bar during the summer. Take a dip in the pool and then relax in a private cabana — perfect to share with friends or a date. This luxurious bar and restaurant offers an elevated experience for a special night out.

Address: 901 W. 48th St., Kansas City, MO

Teocali

This authentic Mexican restaurant is set over three floors, including its relaxing rooftop terrace. Enjoy happy hour for a refreshing sangria or have a meal with friends and family. Teocali also has great weekend vibes with life music.

Address: 2512 Holmes St., Kansas City, MO

Maloney’s Sports Bar & Grill

This Overland Park sports bar is a great scene for all fans. There are plenty of tables inside and sidewalk seating as well, but the rooftop deck is always a hit on a warm day. Plus daily specials to complement the American pub menu mean there’s something for everyone.

Address: 7201 W. 79th St., Overland Park, KS

Boho Sway at Canary

Find this rooftop bar atop the historic Netherland in Midtown has an impressive 360-degree view of the city. The upscale restaurant downstairs serves modern American cuisine then continue to the roof for a cocktail and fresh air.

Address: 3835 Main St. Suite B, Kansas City, MO

Fountain Haus

Relatively new to Westport, this LGBTQ-friendly bar has multiple levels, each with its own experience. The first two levels offer unique restaurant-bar concepts that convert to dance floors at night. Then Fountain Haus’ rooftop bar is designed as a pool deck, giving summertime, tropical vibes.

Address: 401 Westport Road, Kansas City, MO