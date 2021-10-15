5 things to do this weekend in the Kansas City area

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Cheers to the weekend, Kansas City!

Fall is in full swing, which means we’re expecting some pretty nice weather this Saturday and Sunday with sunshine and highs in the mid-60s and low-70s. You can check the Kansas City FOX4 forecast online.

So we won’t blame you if you’re planning to get out of the house and have some fun this weekend.

Whether you’re looking to try some new brews and food, want to hang out with your furry friend or are ready to cheer on one of Kansas City’s best teams, there’s something for you this weekend.

Here are five events to check out on Oct. 16 and Oct. 17 in the Kansas City area:

Renaissance Fest

Hear ye, hear ye! It’s the last weekend of the Kansas City Renaissance Festival. Enjoy medieval-inspired games, food, entertainment, art and music for the last time before the popular fest wraps up for the year. The theme this weekend is “Haunted Huzzah!”

When: Oct. 16-17, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: 633 N. 130th St., Bonner Springs, Kansas

Cost: $20.95, adults (advance); $12.50, kids (advance); $23.95, adults (gate); $14.95, kids 5-12 (gate); $21.25, seniors/students (gate); free, kids 4 and under.

Grilled Cheese & Mac Fest

This year, organizers have combined the Great Grilled Cheese and Beer Festival and the Mac and Cheese Festival to create the cheesiest event you’ve probably ever seen — in a good way!

At the KC Grilled Cheese & Mac Fest, you can sample dozens of gourmet takes on these two classics. The local chefs and restaurants whipping them up are all competing to have their creation be named the best in town.

There’s also beer sampling from a variety of breweries, an open bar and live entertainment. Food trucks will be on site, but that’s a separate cost. The fest is broken up into two sessions. Please note this is a 21+ event.

When: Saturday, Oct. 16; Session 1: 12:30-3 p.m. (GA) 12-3 p.m. (early entry); Session 2: 4:30-7 p.m. (GA) 4-7 p.m. (early entry)

Where: Berkley Riverfront, 1298 River Front Drive, Kansas City, Missouri

Cost: $85 (GA) or $110 (early entry)

Sporting KC Watch Party

Sporting Kansas City continues its playoff push this weekend with a trip to British Columbia to face Vancouver Whitecaps FC. Kansas City has a 5-0-1 record in this series against Vancouver dating back to 2018.

With a win or a draw against the Whitecaps, Sporting can clinch a spot in the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs, so the scene at Austin’s Bar and Grill for SKC’s official watch party is sure to be exciting.

When: Sunday, Oct. 17, 9 p.m.

Where: Austin’s Bar and Grill, 2103 E. 151st St., Olathe, Kansas

Cost: Free

Parkville Microbrew Festival

It’s one of Kansas City’s biggest beer festivals of the year. Parkville Microbrew Festival returns to celebrate your love of hand-crafted beer. Over 70 breweries will be pouring out the best ales in the country.

When: Saturday, Oct. 16; admission starts at 11 a.m., tasting from 1-5 p.m.

Where: English Landing Park, 8701 McAfee St., Parkville, Missouri

Cost: $40, advance; $50, at gate; free, designated drivers

Dogtober Fest

Hundreds of dogs and dog lovers will head to Blue Springs this weekend for Dogtober Fest. There will be more than 100 booths with everything from pet supplies to animal rescues.

Plus, test your pup’s agility skills or take a shot at contests like best trick or tail wagger, dog/owner look-alikes, and the Halloween Costume Contest!

When: Sunday, Oct. 17, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Kemper Outdoor Education Center, 8201 Jasper Bell Road, Blue Springs, Missouri

Cost: Free with dog food donation