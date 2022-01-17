‘Ozark’ actor gives inside scoop on show’s final season

SPRINGFIELD — Kevin L. Johnson, who plays Sam Dermody in the hit Netflix series “Ozark,” said no one is safe ahead of the final season.

Set in Missouri, “Ozark” has gripped viewers since its debut back in 2017. Most are hooked on the storyline full a twists and turns, but it’s a bit of a different perspective for viewers from the actual Ozarks.

Watching for little references about things from Branson to Osage Beach offer extra nuggets that viewers in Southwest Missouri take a little closer to heart than the average viewer.

Johnson joined sister station KOLR’s morning show to let viewers know what they could be in store for in the show’s final season.

“No one is safe, just like all the other seasons,” said Johnson, who plays realtor Sam Dermody in the show. Sam is known to provide favors and look after certain parts of the business for the Byrdes.

The question KOLR wanted to know: Has Johnson ever been to the Ozarks for real? He said he never has, but he said one of the show’s creators is quite familiar with the Lake of the Ozarks area.

“Our creator, Bill Dubuque, grew up in St. Louis, and that’s how he came up with the idea for the show,” Johnson said. “He would go and work when he was a teenager at the Lake of the Ozarks.”

Season 4, the show’s final season, premieres Friday, Jan. 21.