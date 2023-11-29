(KTLA) – Frances Sternhagen, known for her roles on Broadway and in the television series “Cheers” and Sex and the City” has died at 93.

The actress died at her home in New Rochelle, New York, on the Monday evening, according to her son John Carlin.

He announced his mother’s death on Instagram Wednesday morning.

“She died peacefully at her home, a month and a half shy of her 94th birthday,” he wrote. “I will post more soon, but for now I just want to give thanks for the remarkable gift of an artist and human being that was Frances Sternhagen. She was beloved by many. I’m very lucky I was able to call her my mom, my friend, my song and dance partner. We were together last week, and we spoke Monday afternoon, said how much we loved and missed one another.”

Carlin then explained that he was about to board a plane for London when he received the news of his mother’s passing.

Actress Frances Sternhagen attends the premiere of “Julie & Julia” at The Ziegfeld Theatre, in New York, on July 30, 2009. (AP Photo/Peter Kramer)

He said he was set to perform some new songs and one was inspired by her.

“She always encouraged my writing, and enjoyed my singing,” he continued.

“Fly on, Frannie. The curtain goes down on a life so richly, passionately, humbly and generously lived,” he ended his note.

A star on the Broadway stage, Sternhagen made her debut as Miss T. Muse in 1955’s “The Skin of Our Teeth.”

She won three Tony Awards during her onstage career.

In 1973, she won for Best Featured Actress in a Play for “The Good Doctor.” In 1974, she won for Best Featured Actress in a Play for “Equus,” and in 1995, she won Best Featured Actress in a Play once more in 1995 for “The Heiress.”

Sternhagen’s work wasn’t just limited to the stage.

On “Cheers,” she played Esther Clavin, the mom to postman Cliff Clavin (played by John Ratzenberger) from 1986 to 1993. That role earned her two Primetime Emmy Award nominations.

From 2000 to 2002, she starred as Bunny MacDougal, the former uptight mother-in-law of Charlotte York (played by Kristin Davis) in “Sex and the City.” That role also earned her a Primetime Emmy Award nomination.

From 2006 to 2012, she had a recurring role in TNT’s “The Closer.”

Sternhagen also made appearances on the silver screen as well. She starred in films like 1971’s “The Hospital,” 1990’s “Misery,” 1979’s “Starting Over,” and 2009’s “Julie & Julia.”

In 1956, Sternhagen married actor Thomas A. Carlin. He passed away in 1991.

Sternhagen is survived by her six children, nine grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren, according to Deadline.