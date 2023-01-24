SANTA ANA, Calif. — Adult Swim announced Tuesday it has ended its association with Justin Roiland, who created the animated series “Rick and Morty” and provides the voices of the two title characters.

The company said “Rick and Morty” will continue and the crew is hard at work on season seven.

Roiland is awaiting trial on charges of felony domestic violence against a former girlfriend.

A criminal complaint obtained earlier this month from The Associated Press from prosecutors in Orange County, California, charged Roiland, 42, with corporal injury and false imprisonment by menace, fraud, violence or deceit against the woman, who he was living with at the time. The woman was not identified in court documents.

Roiland has pleaded not guilty.

The incident occurred in January of 2020 and Roiland was charged in May of that year, but the charges apparently went unnoticed by media outlets until NBC News reported them Thursday, when a pre-trial hearing was held in the case.

Roiland is set to return to court in April. A trial date has not been set.

Roiland and Dan Harmon created the animated sci-fi sitcom about a mad scientist and his grandson, both voiced by Roiland. It has aired for six seasons on Cartoon Network as part of its Adult Swim nighttime programming block, and has been renewed for a seventh.

The Associated Press contributed to this article