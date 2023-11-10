KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Indie-pop band AJR announced a tour stop in Kansas City in 2024 for their “The Maybe Man” tour.

The chart-topping trio just released their new album of the same name Friday, and they’ll kick off their first-ever arena tour next spring, hitting 43 cities.

“The Maybe Man” tour starts in Norfolk, Virginia, on April 2 and will wrap up in Washington D.C. on Aug. 2.

Along the way, it includes a stop at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City on April 19, 2024.

Tickets go on sale via a registered presale starting at 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 13. Fans can sign up for presale access here. Tickets go on sale to the general public starting at 9 a.m. Friday, Nov. 17.

AJR, composed of brothers Adam, Jack and Ryan Met, is known for hits like “Bang!,” “Burn The House Down,” “100 Bad Days” and “The Good Part.”

Their new album includes five tracks that already have millions of streams. The band also recently released “God Is Really Real,” which is about their father who died earlier this year.

“In your mid-to-late twenties, you start to think about your life. There’s endless potential, but it’s also scary because you don’t know who you’re going to be. This album examines that personal existential crisis and the prevalent question of, ‘Who am I?’” AJR said in a release.

“We’ve experienced a lot this past year and decided to write about all the serious issues you face as you get older in the most AJR-way we could.”