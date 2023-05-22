KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The celebrity guest announcements keep coming for the 2023 Big Slick weekend.

In recent days, organizers have shared over a dozen more celebrities joining hosts David Koechner, Jason Sudeikis, Paul Rudd, Heidi Gardner, Eric Stonestreet and Rob Riggle for the 14th annual event.

Here are over 15 actors, comedians, hosts and other talents that are joining this year’s Big Slick weekend from June 2-3.

Actor/comedian Will Forte

Musician David Cook

Today Show host Al Roker

Actor Ginger Gonzaga

Comedian Taylor Williamson

Actor Finn Wolfhard

Magician Blake Vogt

Actor Samm Levine

Comedian Sarah Tiana

Actor Kevin Pollack

CNN host Jake Tapper

Comedian Punkie Johnson

Actor Bradley James

Comedian Seth Herzog

Actors Becky Ann and Dylan Baker

All these celebs are in addition to those already announced last week.

Comedian Al Yankovic, Fox Sports host Charissa Thompson, actor Joe Lo Truglio, Fox Sports analyst Peter Schrager, and musicians The Potash Twins were announced last Tuesday.

Singer Darius Rucker, comedian Aisling Bea, comedian Tim Heidecker, actor Kevin Rahm, and “Hot Ones” YouTube creator Sean Evans were the first celebrities announced.

The Big Slick said to expect even more names this week.

Koechner, Sudeikis, Rudd, Stonestreet and Riggle are all Kansas City-area natives who came together over a decade ago to plan the event.

New this year, fellow KC-area native Gardner is joining in the hosting responsibilities.

The annual event has raised millions of dollars for Children’s Mercy Hospital and pediatric cancer research.

The weekend includes the Big Slick Celebrity Classic softball game at Kauffman Stadium on Friday, June 2. Anyone with a ticket to the Royals game can watch the celebrity softball game before the pros take the field.

The Big Slick Party & Show at T-Mobile Center is scheduled for Saturday, June 3. Tickets start at $75 and are on sale.