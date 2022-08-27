Alan Jackson performs at the 56th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on April 15, 2021 in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Country singer Alan Jackson’s concert at T-Mobile Center Saturday night is being postponed.

Jackson has tested positive for COVID-19 and organizers are planning to reschedule the concert, with addition, all tickets will be honored.

“I’m so sorry I can’t be there tonight,” Jackson says. “I hate to disappoint my fans.”

Alan last performed Friday night in Lincoln Nebraska.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.