AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.’s revenue stream vanished overnight in 2020 because of the pandemic.

The world’s largest theater operator nearly ran out of cash five times. Bankruptcy loomed, and short sellers circled like sharks.

The Leawood-based company didn’t survive because of a bailout by its Chinese-based controlling stockholder or efforts by banking or Wall Street giants. AMC took a vastly different route.

It focused on innovating and relating to its new majority owners — small retail investors. It listened to their suggestions, accepting cryptocurrency payments for movie tickets and rolling out nonfungible tokens, including 86,000 Spider-Man NFTs to promote “Spider-Man: No Way Home.” One NFT resold for $16,900.

“I’ve got a lot of energy for a 66-year-old cat, let me tell ya,” CEO Adam Aron told noted meme investor Tremayne “Trey” Michael Collins in April. “I said to my board,‘I didn’t let the first company I ran go into bankruptcy, and I’ll be damned if I’m going to let the last company I run go into bankruptcy.’”

What started as a potential tragedy for AMC transformed into its comeback story.