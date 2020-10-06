AMC will remain open as other movie companies re-shutter theaters

LEAWOOD, Kan. — AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. said Tuesday that it plans to keep its theaters open, the Kansas City Business Journal reported.

The announcement comes after major competitor Regal Cinemas said it would again close its theaters due to business conditions brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Leawood-based AMC said in a release that while studios have delayed the release of several highly anticipated movies until next year, there still are many new titles scheduled to hit theaters in October and November.

Cineworld, the parent of Regal Cinemas, said Monday that it would temporarily shutter its more than 660 theaters in the United States and Britain.

The announcement came as studios continue to push back big movie release dates — the latest being MGM/Universal’s new James Bond movie “No Time to Die” — in fear of theater audiences cut either by fear of COVID-19 or government attendance limits.

AMC, the world’s largest theater operator, closed its properties in mid March due to the pandemic. It reopened 100 U.S. theaters in August after pushing back a reopening date several times in June and July. It said Tuesday that more than 80% of its U.S. theaters now are open.