Ararat Shrine Circus comes to Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence this weekend

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — The circus is in town this weekend!

The Ararat Shrine Circus has taken over Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence with six chances to see the clowns, acrobats and more.

The first show was Thursday night, but there are more shows on Friday, Saturday (three performances) and Sunday.

Proceeds benefit the FOX4 Love Fund for Children and Shrine Circus all weekend. The Love Fund, established in 1981 is dedicated to improving the quality of life for kids in the Kansas City area. The nonprofit helps provide things like medical equipment, clothing, beds and more for families in need.

Adult tickets for the circus start at $25, and kids are half price. Children 2 and under are free, and so is parking. Find tickets here or at the Cable Dahmer Arena box office.