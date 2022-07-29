KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Dozens of concerts are scheduled in August in the Kansas City area, and no matter your taste in music, there’s likely something for you.

From rock to pop, alternative to country, stars from today and yesterday are bringing their shows to the metro.

But before August even begins, two great concerts will wrap up July this weekend.

On Saturday, July 30, country legend George Strait takes over GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The “King of Country” will be joined by Chris Stapleton and Little Big Town. It’s the first time Strait has been at Arrowhead since 2001, so this show is sure to be a hit with country fans.

Strait’s concert starts at 4:45 p.m. Saturday. Find tickets online here.

Over at T-Mobile Center in downtown Kansas City, pop band Big Time Rush takes the stage for their “Forever Tour.” They’ll be joined by special guest Spencer Sutherland.

The Big Time Rush concert starts at 8 p.m. Find tickets online here.

When it comes to August concerts, dozens of shows are scheduled at venues big and small. Here are 18 worth checking out:

Aug. 1: Goo Goo Dolls

Get ready to sing “Iris” at the top of your lungs. The Goo Goo Dolls are coming to Starlight Theatre for a concert under the summer skies. The band is finally going on their summer tour after canceling in 2020 and 2021; make sure you have updated tickets for this year’s show.

Gates open at 6 p.m. if you want to grab a bite before the show at 7 p.m. Find tickets online here.

Aug. 2: Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo

LOS ANGELES, CA – MAY 12: Singer and songwriter Pat Benatar performs at the Revlon Run/Walk for women held at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on May 12, 2007 in Los Angeles California. (Photo by Mark Davis/Getty Images)

Pat Benatar won’t be a heartbreaker when she comes to Uptown Theater! She and husband/guitarist Neil Giraldo will take the stage for a night of 80s rock — just months before Benatar will be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Doors open at 7 p.m., and the show starts at 8 p.m. Find tickets online here.

Aug. 5-6: Breakaway Music Festival ft. The Chainsmokers

Dozens of acts are performing at this two-day festival at Azura Amphitheater in Bonner Springs, Kansas. There will be two stages and a silent disco for plenty of live entertainment — including The Chainsmokers headlining Saturday.

If that’s not enough, there will be a roller rink, interactive game den, Chiefs rooftop deck, pop-up bars, food trucks and more.

The festival runs from 4-11 p.m. Friday and 3-11 p.m. Saturday. Find tickets online here.

Aug. 5: OneRepublic

With their new song “I Ain’t Worried” climbing the charts and hits like “Counting Stars,” OneRepublic takes the stage at Starlight Theatre for their “Never Ending Summer Tour.” They’ll be joined by special guest NEEDTOBREATHE.

Gates open at 6 p.m. if you want to grab a bite before the show at 7 p.m. Find tickets online here.

Aug. 9: Imagine Dragons

Imagine Dragons take over the T-Mobile Center in downtown Kansas City. With special guests Macklemore and Kings Elliot, fans are sure to be on their feet at this concert.

The show starts at 6:30 p.m. Find tickets online here.

Aug. 11: Brett Young

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 21: Brett Young performs onstage during the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Festival and Daytime Stage at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on September 21, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images)

One of the last few Hot Country Nights features artist Brett Young who found fame with his single “In Case You Didn’t Know.” Up-and-coming country artist Ashley Cooke and DJ Mitchell Hayes will join him on the KC Live! stage.

Doors open at 5 p.m. While many Hot Country Nights shows are free, this is a ticketed event.

Aug. 12: Incubus with Sublime

Rock band Incubus will light up the stage at Azura Amphitheater in Bonner Springs. They’ll be joined by Sublime with Rome — a collaboration between Eric Wilson, formerly with the punk band Sublime, and singer/guitarist Rome Ramirez — as well as The Aquadolls.

The show starts at 7 p.m. Find tickets online here.

Aug. 13: The Lumineers

Ho! Hey! The Lumineers are coming to the T-Mobile Center as part of their “Brightside World Tour.” The band is finally coming to Kansas City after cancelling their 2020 tour during the pandemic. They’ll be joined by special guests Gregory Alan Isakov and Daniel Rodriguez.

The concert starts at 7 p.m. Find tickets online here.

Aug. 14: Melissa Etheridge

Kansas native Melissa Etheridge is returning to her home state for a show at Liberty Hall in Lawrence. She’ll only be about 40 “miles to go to Kansas City,” so we’re hoping she plays that hometown tribute — and maybe her new Chiefs song “Chocolate Cake.”

Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m. Fans must be fully vaccinated to attend. Find tickets online here.

Aug. 19: Alice in Chains & Breaking Benjamin

Rock bands Alice in Chains and Breaking Benjamin are taking over Azura Amphitheater for 98.9 The Rock’s Rock the Dotte! The concert series is dedicated to bringing great rock acts to Wyandotte County.

The show starts at 7 p.m. Find tickets online here.

Aug. 21: Sean Kingston

Take a trip back to the early 2000s when Sean Kingston performs at The Granada in Lawrence. The singer/rapper will have you jamming to hits like “Beautiful Girls” and “Eenie Meenie” all night.

Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m. Find tickets online here.

Aug. 21: Kendrick Lamar

Kendrick Lamar performs at the Glastonbury Festival in Worthy Farm, Somerset, England, Sunday, June 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Scott Garfitt)

After a four-year hiatus, rapper Kendrick Lamar is back and just released his fifth album. Now he’s taking the stage at the T-Mobile Center for his “The Big Steppers Tour.”

The show starts at 7:30 p.m. Find tickets online here.

Aug. 24: Alicia Keys

“No one, no one, no one” should miss this concert at Starlight Theatre. Alicia Keys is coming to Kansas City. This is a rescheduled show, so make sure you have updated tickets for this year.

Gates open at 7 p.m. if you want to grab a bite before the show at 8 p.m. Find tickets online here.

Aug. 27: Alan Jackson

Country Music Hall of Famer Alan Jackson is coming to Kansas City’s T-Mobile Center for his “Last Call: One More for the Road” tour. It’s the first time he’s been on the road since announcing a health diagnosis last year.

The show starts at 7 p.m. Find tickets online here.

Aug. 29: Papa Roach and Falling in Reverse

The Rockzilla summer tour is coming to Azura Amphitheater and bands Papa Roach and Falling in Reverse are headlining, featuring special guests Hollywood Undead and Bad Wolves.

Doors open at 5 p.m. and the show starts at 6 p.m. Find tickets online here.

Aug. 29: Jack White

Former White Stripes front man Jack White is bringing his unique style to Starlight Theatre. His “Supply Chain Issues Tour” celebrates the release of two brand new albums: “Fear of the Dawn” and “Entering Heaven Alive.”

Gates open at 6:30 p.m. if you want to grab a bite before the show at 8 p.m. Find tickets online here.

Aug. 30: Earth Wind and Fire

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 28: Philip Bailey of Earth Wind and Fire performs onstage during the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards “Let’s Go Crazy” The GRAMMY Salute To Prince on January 28, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

After a slight delay, the mighty elements of the universe Earth, Wind & Fire have rescheduled their show and are coming to Kansas City. Get ready to sing “September” and “Shining Star” at Starlight Theatre.

Gates will open at 6 p.m. if you want to grab a bite before the show at 7 p.m. Find tickets online here.

Aug. 31: The Kid LAROI

Rapper/singer Kid LAROI doesn’t want to perform “without you” in the crowd at The Midland. Please note: All attendees will be required to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test or proof of full COVID-19 vaccination for entry.

Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m. Find tickets online here.