KANSAS CITY, Mo. — If you don’t have to drive around the Truman Sports Complex this Sunday, you’d be smart not to.

Two large events back to back — first the Kansas City Royals’ final game of the season and then Beyonce’s final stop on the Renaissance World Tour — will take over the sports complex.

The Royals will take on the New York Yankees at 2:10 p.m. Sunday at Kauffman Stadium. Parking lots will open in the morning, and stadium gates will open at 12:40 p.m.

With a new average MLB game time of 2 hours and 38 minutes, the Royals’ season finale should be over by 5 p.m.

Truman Sports Complex staff will have to quickly shuffle Royals fans out because Beyoncé fans will be ready to move in.

The Queen B takes the stage at 8 p.m. Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium.

Parking lots open at 5:30 p.m. for Beyoncé’s sold-out show, and all stadium gates open at 7 p.m. Sunday, according to the Chiefs’ website.

The Royals are not expected to change the start time of their game Sunday. With it being the final game of the season, every team plays at about 2:10 p.m. CT.

The Chiefs, Royals and Kansas City Police have not released any information on gate/traffic changes or road closures so far for the busy Sunday at the sports complex.

FOX4 will update this story if any closures are announced.

The last time the Truman Sports Complex hosted a double header like this was Sept. 13, 2010, according to the Kansas City Star. The Royals lost to the Oakland Athletics 3-1 that day, and the Kansas City Chiefs beat the then-San Diego Chargers 21-14.

Whether you’re going to Arrowhead or Kauffman, both stadiums are mobile ticketing only.

The Truman Sports Complex also has a Clear Bag Policy. That means fans are only allowed to bring a clear plastic bag, a one-gallon, clear zip-seal bag or a small clutch bag into the stadium. Backpacks, fanny packs, purses and more are not allowed.