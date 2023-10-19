KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Bad Bunny, a Grammy Award winner and one of the most popular music artists in the world, announced a 2024 tour that includes a stop in Kansas City.

The “Most Wanted Tour” comes to T-Mobile Center on Tuesday, March 26, in between stops in Minneapolis and three nights in Chicago afterwards. This tour highlights recently released “Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana,” his fifth solo album.

Tickets aren’t on sale yet, and anyone interested in buying them needs to be sure to register for a chance at purchase before the 11 p.m. deadline on Sunday, October 22.

There isn’t a sale date yet, but the artist says fan registration codes are meant to block bots and cut down on resale. T-Mobile Center doesn’t list a time for the show on its website, but Ticketmaster has it beginning at 8 p.m.