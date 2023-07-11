This mage released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Ryan Gosling, left, and Margot Robbie in a scene from “Barbie.”

Barbie has mastered all kinds of roles and jobs over the decades, but this may be her favorite one yet. If you’re in the Barbie world, this could be your favorite job too.

To celebrate the release of the new movie “Barbie” starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, a Canadian casino site called Casino.ca plans to pay one lucky fan $1,000.

To get the payday, one lucky winner will be required to watch, and rank classic Barbie movies. The winner will also receive a paid trip to a theater to see “Barbie” after the movie opens on July 20.

Barbie fans have until July 16 at 11:59 p.m. eastern to apply online at casino.ca for a chance to win the movie-watching gig. The winner will be drawn the next day.

The lucky fan will have seven days to watch and rank each of the following Barbie films:

Barbie Movie Lineup Barbie in the Nutcracker (2001) Barbie as Rapunzel (2002) Barbie of Swan Lake (2003) Barbie as the Princess and the Pauper (2004) Barbie: Fairytopia (2005) Barbie and the Magic of Pegasus (2005) Barbie Fairytopia: Mermaidia (2006) The Barbie Diaries (2006) Barbie in the 12 Dancing Princesses (2006) Barbie Fairytopia: Magic of the Rainbow (2007) Barbie as the Island Princess (2007) Barbie: Mariposa (2008) Barbie & the Diamond Castle (2008) Barbie in A Christmas Carol (2008) Barbie Presents: Thumbelina (2009) Barbie and the Three Musketeers (2009)



After the winner watches and ranks the movies, Casino.ca says it will provide $50 to cover the cost to see the new “Barbie” movie.

When the Barbie buff adds the new movie to the rankings, the fan will be paid $1,000 through PayPal.

The contest is open to residents of the U.S. and Canada who are 21 or older.

More information can be found on casino.ca. Click on the green bar to apply for the job.