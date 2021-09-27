B&B Theatres ready to open new downtown KC location at former Alamo Drafthouse

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — B&B Theatres is ready for its downtown debut.

If all goes as planned, the Liberty-based family-owned theater chain aims to open Thursday evening inside the former Alamo Drafthouse at 1400 Main Street in Kansas City.

“We’re just excited to get content on the screen and get people back here,” B&B Director of Public Relations Paul Farnsworth said.

The six-screen theater closed during the pandemic under Alamo Drafthouse, which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in March. During the renovation process, B&B discovered items such as 35mm film that’s easily 75 years old, Farnsworth said. It also found film trailers, such as “Victor/Victoria” and “All the President’s Men.”

Among the biggest changes to the theater was replacing the static auditorium seating with heated electric leather recliners, which “dramatically reduced” the seat count to about 350. But it improves the sight lines in the auditoriums and offers a more comfy and luxurious experience, Farnsworth said. Each seat features a small swivel table for holding drinks and food.