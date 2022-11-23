KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One of Kansas City’s biggest holiday traditions returns Friday, and this year, the ceremony will have a little touch of Hollywood.

The city’s 100-foot-tall tree made the trek from Oregon to Crown Center earlier this month, and on Friday night the mayor and a special guest will finally flip the switch.

Kansas City native Morgan Cooper, a TV and film producer best known for the show “Bel-Air,” will help light the tree and Crown Center for the holidays.

The ceremony starts at 5:30 p.m. Friday. There will be live music and entertainment, plus fireworks afterward. The tree will be on display through Jan. 2.

The tree is a symbol of the Mayor’s Christmas Tree Fund, which benefits various charities during the holiday season.

The wood from the trunk of this year’s tree will be made into commemorative ornaments, which will go on sale next year to benefit the Mayor’s Christmas Tree Fund.

If you want to purchase an ornament made from last year’s tree, they’re already on sale at Crown Center Customer Service on Level 2 of the shopping center.

