KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Beyoncé had some surprises at her final stop of the “Renaissance World Tour” at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.

During the final stop of her tour, she announced a Beyoncé movie, which will come out later this year.

“Renaissance — A Film by Beyoncé” will premiere on December 1, in North America. The movie will be in theaters for at least four weeks.

Tickets for standard showtimes will start at $22. With a higher cost for iMax or Dolby Cinema.

Early screenings will show November 30, in the Kansas City metro. Since the announcement, fans have already reserving seats.

You can find tickets at amctheatres.com.