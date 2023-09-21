KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After Beyoncé’s original show was postponed, the Queen B and her “Beyhive” are ready to celebrate the end of the Renaissance World Tour in Kansas City.

The popstar just celebrated her birthday earlier this month with celebrities like Diana Ross and Kendrick Lamar.

Now Beyoncé is coming to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium at 8 p.m. Oct. 1 for her final show in the Renaissance World Tour. Who knows if there will be more surprises in store for her tour finale?

With less than two weeks until the sold-out show, it’s time to start planning now.

Tickets

Fans can still grab a seat by snagging verified resale tickets on Ticketmaster or by using a third-party ticket site like SeatGeek or Vivid Seats.

On Ticketmaster, the cheapest resale tickets are going for about $200 before fees, and most floor seats are well over $1,000.

Don’t forget: All Arrowhead are mobile ticketing only. The Chiefs encourage Beyoncé fans to add their tickets to their mobile wallet to make getting through the gate easier.

Parking

Parking lots open at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 1 for Beyoncé’s show.

Just like Chiefs games, members of the “Beyhive” must purchase a parking pass in advance online.

Parking for the Renaissance World Tour at Arrowhead is $47 for standard “red” parking. If you bring a bus or RV, you’ll be required to purchase a different pass that costs $120. Platinum level parking runs at $200 if you want to be closer to the stadium.

Fans planning to use ride-sharing services like Uber and Lyft should plan to get dropped off and picked up at the Missouri Welcome Center located between Gates 1 and 2 on Blue Ridge Cutoff.

Other vehicles must enter through Gate 2 for pick up and drop off in Lot J.

Stadium gates

All stadium gates open at 7 p.m. Oct. 1, about one hour before the show is set to start.

Arrowhead Stadium has a Clear Bag Policy, and that means fans are only allowed to bring a clear plastic bag, a one-gallon, clear zip-seal bag or a small clutch bag into the stadium. Backpacks, fanny packs, purses and more are not allowed.

Speaking of things that aren’t allowed, items like food, weapons, noisemakers, laser pointers and fireworks are banned at Arrowhead.

Fans are still allowed to bring sealed water bottles, blankets, small umbrellas, signs and flags. See the full list of Arrowhead’s prohibited and permitted items.

