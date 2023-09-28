KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Queen B and her “Beyhive” are ready to celebrate the end of Beyonce’s Renaissance World Tour in Kansas City.

Beyoncé takes the stage at Arrowhead Stadium at 8 p.m. Sunday for the final show of her tour.

But fans don’t have to wait until Sunday night to get ready for the concert. There are plenty of special events, photo opportunities, tributes and even a ticket giveaway this weekend in Kansas City.

Here are a few Beyonce-inspired events worth checking out:

Union Station photo op

Two local companies have set up a new display at Union Station, perfect for a free photo opportunity for Beyoncé fans.

In Union Station’s lobby, massive Alpha Lit marquee lights now spell out “Bey in KC” surrounded by dozens of silver balloons from Events by Erika. It will be up daily through Oct. 4.

Beyoncé tribute laser show

Over at Union Station’s planetarium, the KC attraction is hosting a Beyoncé laser show at 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday for fans of all ages.

“The show features a soundtrack of greatest hits and fan favorites, all brought to life in spectacular laser light displays and animations under the planetarium’s giant 60-ft dome,” Union Station said.

The soundtrack for the show includes plenty of hits like “Formation,” “Crazy in Love” and “Love on Top,” plus more.

Laser show tickets are $10 for general admission and $5 for Union Station members.

Ticket giveaway at KC Bier Co.

KC radio station 107.3 is giving away tickets on Thursday to Beyonce’s show this weekend.

The event runs from 3-7 p.m. Thursday at KC Bier Co. located at 310 W. 79th St. in Kansas City. You must be present to win the tickets. Find more details here.

Beyoncé Happy Hour

The Combine KC, located at 30th and Troost, is ready to welcome the Bey Hive on Saturday.

Doors open at 5 p.m. with no cover and drink specials. And of course, Beyoncé music will be playing all evening.

B Side Party

Kansas City nightclub Aura, located at 39th and Main streets, is partying Saturday night before the Renaissance World Tour takes over Arrowhead.

DJ Kenneth Kyrell will be playing all of Queen B’s best hits all night long.

The Bee Hour

This happy hour series will have the Bey Hive celebrating all weekend long.

First kick off Renaissance weekend from 5-9 p.m. Friday at Soiree Steak & Oyster House. Then on Saturday, enjoy a more upscale Beyonce-themed happy hour from 7-11 p.m. at Blakk Co.

Both events will have appetizers, Bey-themed cocktails, a special playlist and more.

Find more details and tickets here.

Honey Bey Weekend

Herban Tea Cafe at 19th and Oak streets is offering a special Bey-themed treat: dark chocolate vegan cake topped with spiced honey buttercream, African Mombasa honey drizzle, dark chocolate honeycomb and a sweet sugar bee.

They’re only available during Beyonce weekend from Thursday through Sunday.

Bey Brunch

Start your Sunday off with brunch and Beyonce. Westport restaurant Bijou is hosting “Bey Brunch,” complete with Queen B’s hits and special cocktails.

Reservations are recommended, and fans are encouraged to wear their Renaissance tour outfit.