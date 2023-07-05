KANSAS CITY, Mo. —Sorry Bey-Hive, you’ll have to wait a little while longer to see the Queen B in Kansas City.

On Wednesday, GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium announced Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour stop in Kansas City on Sept. 18 will be rescheduled to Oct. 1 due to “logistics and scheduling issues.”

All previously purchased tickets will still be honored for the new date.

Beyonce fans in Kansas City are reacting to the news of her Renaissance tour stop at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium being rescheduled.

For fan Morgan Brucks, it was the best news to wake up to on Wednesday morning.

“Is this real life?” Brucks said. “I’m relieved because I was really thinking oh God, I might have to cancel.”

She and a group of her best friends bought tickets to the Kansas City show months ago, before her family planned a beach vacation the same week.

“My sister-in-law said I scheduled it for September 18th, the week of the Beyoncé concert,” Brucks said. “And I was like, oh God. Uh-oh, am I gonna be able to do both, do I have to schedule flights, etc?”

But all those questions were instantly answered after GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium tweeted the show had been rescheduled from September 18 to October 1 because of logistics and scheduling issues.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“I get to spend time with my friends, which is very meaningful for me so I’m over the moon,” Brucks said. “And now, I’m like what am I gonna wear, how am I gonna prep for this cause I actually get to go.”

The new concert date likely isn’t good news for all beehive fans hoping to see the pop super star in Kansas City who now won’t be able to make it.

Officials say all previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new date, and if you have any questions or issues, to contact the seller where you bought your tickets.