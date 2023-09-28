KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There’s a reason she’s called Queen B. Beyoncé’s visit to Kansas City is having a positive impact on businesses small and large.

Several people that were snapping pictures in front of the “Bey in KC” sign at Union Station flew in to see Beyoncé in Kansas City. Of course, they’ll need a place to stay.

Derek Byrne with Visit KC said this weekend, empty hotel rooms will be hard to find throughout the downtown core, Country Club Plaza and “BEYond.”

“There are quite a few downtown properties completely booked solid. There are no suites, no availability whatsoever,” Byrne said, “and so that’s a good sign.”

Byrne said Kansas City is looking at about $13 million in direct economic impact from the Renaissance World Tour.

“It is a holiday!” Kirsten Bradley said. “I’m excited as a fan, and now the fact that my cookies are taking off.”

Bradley has also seen the Renaissance World Tour sweeten her sales. She’s the owner and baker of Be Our Guest Sweets.

Word got out about her tasty cookies and cool Beyoncé disco ball designs, and she said orders have been pouring in.

“I’ve honestly been scared to put myself out there,” Bradley said. “And this is really just showing me that I should have just put myself out there a long time ago, and I’m excited to see where it goes.”

Bradley has made 48 Beyoncé cookies that, on top of her regular custom cookie orders, makes this her busiest week to date. She’s been selling cookies for a year.

While Bradley’s baking these cookies, mentally, she’s back at a Beyoncé concert in Dallas in 2018 when Beyoncé pointed at her in the crowd.

Bradley is a super fan and said she’ll make Beyoncé cookies when she’s in Kansas City if Queen B has a sweet tooth.

Bradley is accepting Beyonce cookie orders through Friday night. You can order online here.

Beyoncé takes the stage at Arrowhead Stadium at 8 p.m. Sunday for the final show of her tour.

The parking lot doesn’t open until 5:30 p.m. In order to tailgate, you need to have a ticket to the concert.