KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Less than 24 hours before Beyoncé takes the stage at Arrowhead, we’re hearing from two of her most trusted dancers. And some say two of the best in the world.

In an interview you’ll see only on FOX4, the Les Twins talk about how dance is more than just moving their body.

But before the Les Twins took the stage, they took some time to give back.

They talked with fans, took pictures and then moved to their workshop, where they took the time to help others grow in their own abilities. Something they say is what keeps them going.

“Our workshop motivates people to actually just to do much more than where you’re actually at,” Laurent Bourgeois of the Les Twins said.

The French twins opened up about what they do and why they do it. They call their fans the fuel that keeps their tank full.

“They give me—powerful—they give me like so many chills, energy to become the best even more every day. They recharge me,” Laurent said.

The twins look to inspire everyone they meet and help instill in them that they can be whatever they want to be.

“They have to walk away with the [thought] dreams can happen,” Larry Bourgeois of the Les Twins said.

And they’re succeeding.

“10 years ago, I was too afraid to dance. I was too afraid of what other people thought, but I watched their videos, and I started dance school at the art college I went to. Now I’m the president of a non-profit dance company,” Kellen Zanders, a Les Twins fan, said.

They brought this event to life the day before the Renaissance World Tour wraps up. They just want people here in Kansas City to know that even here, in flyover country, you can dream.

“It feels like a dream come true. I am amazingly humble and blessed for this opportunity to have legendary icons in the building right here for our city,” Elaina Paige Thomas, the Founder and owner of talent agency The Next Paige, said.

“The first thing you can do is always show up. Show up for yourself and show up for others,” Bird Clarkson, who co-hosted the event at The Next Paige, said.

Today’s event is not only a workshop and the chance to meet two of the very best, but also a dance battle with the winner walking out with a thousand dollars. And the judges? The twins.

Twins have been described by the Kennedy center as, “arguably some of the best dancers in the world,” but for them, it’s just who they are.

“I don’t know why those people follow us – because I’m doing just me, and everybody is like how’re you doing it…” Larry said.

You think they’re ready for the finale of one of the biggest and largest grossing tours ever, well I’ll let you decide.

“Tomorrow, with Beyoncé , is going to be the [best] show the planet has ever seen. It’s the last of the American tour of Beyoncé, and you better be there or you’re going to miss something. You’re going to be so sad. Please come because I’m a different man tomorrow,” The Les Twins said.