KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The announcements continue for the 2023 Big Slick Celebrity Weekend.

On Tuesday, Big Slick organizers shared even more celebrities that will join hosts David Koechner, Jason Sudeikis, Paul Rudd, Heidi Gardner, Eric Stonestreet and Rob Riggle for the 14th annual event.

Comedian Al Yankovic, Fox Sports host Charissa Thompson, actor Joe Lo Truglio, Fox Sports analyst Peter Schrager, and musicians The Potash Twins are all set to join this year’s Big Slick weekend from June 2-3.

On Monday, organizers announced the names of five other celebrities who will be in Kansas City for the weekend. They include singer Darius Ruker, comedian Aisling Bea, comedian Tim Heidecker, actor Kevin Rahm, and “Hot Ones” YouTube creator Sean Evans.

The Big Slick said to expect additional names to be dropped over the next two weeks.

Koechner, Sudeikis, Rudd, Stonestreet and Riggle are all Kansas City-area natives who came together over a decade ago to plan the event.

New this year, fellow KC-area native Gardner is joining in the hosting responsibilities.

The annual event has raised millions of dollars for Children’s Mercy Hospital and pediatric cancer research.

The weekend includes the Big Slick Celebrity Classic softball game at Kauffman Stadium on Friday, June 2. Anyone with a ticket to the Royals game can watch the celebrity softball game before the pros take the field.

The Big Slick Party & Show at T-Mobile Center is scheduled for Saturday, June 3. Tickets start at $75 and are on sale.