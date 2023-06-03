KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Dozens of celebrities are in Kansas City this weekend working to raise money for Children’s Mercy Hospital.

Friday night they played in the Big Slick Celebrity Softball Game before the Rockies-Royals game at Kauffman Stadium.

Saturday, thousands of fans will join in on the laughs during a comedy show at T-Mobile Center.

There are also dozens of items and experiences up for auction and fans don’t have to buy a ticket to bid on most of the offerings.

Attend the Red Carpet with Paul Rudd for his upcoming Ghostbusters Premiere, or experience Saturday Night Live with Heidi Gardner.

Fans can also bid to win a lunch with actress Kat McNamara, or a variety of Big Slick-related merchandise.

All of the auction items are online, but some will not go live until Saturday night.

Money raised from the auction will be added to the total amount raised over the weekend. Big Slick has raised more than $17 million for Children’s Mercy Hospital and pediatric cancer research since it began.