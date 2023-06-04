KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It was another record-breaking year for the 2023 Big Slick Celebrity Weekend.

At the end of Saturday night’s Big Slick Party & Show, hosts Jason Sudeikis, Paul Rudd, Heidi Gardner, Rob Riggle and Eric Stonestreet announced the annual charity event raised $3.524 million this year.

It was a new record for Big Slick, which last year also raised just over $3.5 million. The Kansas City natives have now helped raise over $21 million for Children’s Mercy Hospital over 14 years.

Over 45 celebrity guests, including Kansas City Chiefs stars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, made this the biggest Big Slick ever, according to organizers.

The Big Slick Party & Show always features a slew of comedy, performances, magic acts, and other talents. With “Hot Ones” YouTube creator Sean Evans in attendance, teams even played trivia where the punishment was eating hot wings.

Sudeikis, Rudd, Stonestreet and Riggle — along with usual host David Koechner who couldn’t attend this year — are all Kansas City-area natives who came together over a decade ago to plan the event. New this year, fellow KC-area native Gardner joined in the hosting responsibilities.

With the help of their guests, Big Slick also holds a massive auction for fans to bid on exclusive experiences.

A Saturday Night Live experience with with Gardner went for $50,000, but the chance to attend a red carpet with Rudd sold garnered $53,000 from not one, not two but three people.