KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Organizers of the 2022 Big Slick Celebrity Weekend announced the final stars who plan to take part in the fun.

Sean Evans, host of “Hot Ones,” is among the celebrity guests. He is best known for his YouTube show where he interviews people while eating wings. Paul Rudd cried during his appearance on the show due to the heat of the sauce.

It will be the first time Evans is involved in the popular fundraiser.

Also announced Friday, Kat McNamara of Lee’s Summit, Martin Starr, Samm Levine, and NFL Network host Peter Schrager.

Big Slick already announced that Heidi Gardner, James Murray, Baron Corbin, and Sheryl Crow are taking part in the event.

The event starts Friday, June 24 with the Big Slick Celebrity Classic softball game at Kauffman Stadium. Anyone who has a ticket to the Royals game that night is invited to watch the softball game for free. It begins at 5 p.m.

The Big Slick Party & Show takes place the next evening, Saturday, June 25, at T-Mobile Center. Tickets start at $75 and are available bigslickkc.org and T-MobileCenter.com.

Many of the special guests have ties to the Kansas City area including returner Heidi Gardner, who graduated Notre Dame De Sion High School, and singers David Cook, Logan Mize and Sheryl Crow, who are all from neighboring cities.

Paul Rudd, Jason Sudeikis, Eric Stonestreet, David Koechner and Rob Riggle return to host this event on June 24-25, and all proceeds go towards Children’s Mercy. They have raised over 13 million dollars since 2010.

