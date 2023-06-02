KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Big Slick raised so much money to fight pediatric cancer that Children’s Mercy Hospital named part of its building after the celebrity event.

The hospital unveiled Big Slick Auditorium as the fundraising weekend began Friday morning.

Big Slick started as a poker game 14 years ago. Since its inception, the event has raised $17 million for Children’s Mercy.

“The mission is critical,” comedian and actor Rob Riggle said. “It’s unbelievably important. The work that Children’s Mercy Hospital does is unquestionably important. They’re saving children’s lives. They are making a difference.”

“You really learn to appreciate where you’re from when you leave it and I think that my love of Kansas City has grown,” Paul Rudd said. “I mean I’ve always loved living here and growing up here.”

Every year the fundraiser gets bigger and more celebrities join the fun.

Kansas City-native Heidi Gardner joined as host for the first time this year. Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and other members of the Kansas City Chiefs are also expected to be a part of the fun this weekend.

There is a celebrity softball game before the Kansas City Royals game Friday night, followed by the Big Slick Party and Show at T-Mobile Center. Tickets to events are still available.