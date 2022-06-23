KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After two years of going virtual, the Big Slick Celebrity Weekend is back in Kansas City starting Friday.

Hosts Rob Riggle, Paul Rudd, David Koechner and Eric Stonestreet are raising money for Children’s Mercy Hospital.

The KC-area natives have brought about 30 famous friends along with them to play softball at Kauffman Stadium on Friday and then throw a big party and show at T-Mobile Center on Saturday.

Tickets range from $5-375 for Saturday’s big event, and Riggle said his celebrity friend recognize the importance of supporting pediatric cancer research at KC’s children’s hospital.

“We will have a great show for you, great comedy, great music. Sheryl Crow will be performing,” Riggle said. “We’ve got magic; we’ve got a couple of surprises. So it will definitely be worth your time to support Children’s Mercy”

Missing from the party this year is Jason Sudeikis, who is busy filming the third season of his hit show “Ted Lasso” in London. Riggle said that’s why the event always has multiple hosts, so that if one is working, the show can go on.

In 13 years, Big Slick has raised more than $13 million for Children’s Mercy Hospital. The KC natives hope to add even more to that total this weekend.

