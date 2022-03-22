KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Five comedians who call Kansas City home are returning for another year of fundraising.

The Big Slick Celebrity Weekend and its stars will be back this summer in person, raising money for Children’s Mercy Hospital. The event is scheduled for June 24-25.

In its 13 years in existence, Big Slick events have raised over $13 million for the Kansas City hospital.

“Every year we want to beat it by at least a dollar. We’ve usually beaten it by quite a bit more,” said Mark McKee, founding board member and actor Rob Riggle’s brother-in-law.

Riggle and fellow Kansas City natives Paul Rudd, Jason Sudekis, Eric Stonestreet and David Koechner have staged entertainment and athletics to benefit the research division of Children’s Mercy.

The 2022 event will include a celebrity softball game at Kauffman Stadium and the Big Slick variety show and party at T-Mobile Center.

The last Big Slick weekend held in person raised roughly $2.5 million, but the past two years the event has been held virtually because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2021 event still raised over $1 million.

“We’ve all as a society missed out on so many things,” McKee said. “Getting back to the hospital, seeing the kids — that’s one of our most favorite elements of the weekend for all of our celebrities who come into town.”

McKee said he doesn’t expect any COVID restrictions at the live performance.

Tickets for the 2022 Big Slick show and party, starting at $75, will be available in a special presale for Big Slick “Insiders” on Wednesday. Information will arrive via email. Tickets will then go on sale to the public Friday morning.

Fans wanting to go to the Big Slick celebrity softball game must purchase a ticket for the Royals-A’s game on June 24. The Big Slick game will be held before the Royals game and is open to anyone with a ticket.