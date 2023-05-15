KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Big Slick begins dropping the names of celebrity guests who will be joining this year’s hosts for the annual fundraising event.

Monday morning organizers announced the names of five more celebrities who will be in Kansas City for the weekend.

They include Darius Ruker, Aisling Bea, Tim Heidecker, Kevin Rahm, and Sean Evans. The Big Slick says to expect additional names to be dropped over the next two weeks.

David Koechner, Jason Sudeikis, Paul Rudd, Heidi Gardner, Eric Stonestreet, and Rob Riggle will host the 14th annual Big Slick KC Celebrity Weekend on June 2-3. The event has raised millions of dollars for Children’s Mercy Hospital and pediatric cancer research.

Gardner is the Big Slick’s first female co-host for the event.

The weekend includes the Big Slick Celebrity Classic softball game at Kauffman Stadium on Friday, June 2. Anyone with a ticket to the Royals game can watch the celebrity softball game before the pros take the field.

The Big Slick Party & Show at T-Mobile Center is scheduled for Saturday, June 3. Tickets start at $75 and are on sale.