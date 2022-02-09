KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Rob Riggle, Paul Rudd, Jason Sudeikis, David Koechner and Eric Stonestreet will return to Kansas City this spring to host the Big Slick in person.

The popular event has been held virtually for the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Big Slick is scheduled for June 24-25. It will include a celebrity classic baseball game at Kauffman Stadium. Anyone who purchases a ticket for the Royals-A’s game on June 24 will also be able to watch the celebrity baseball game.

The weekend will wrap up with a variety show at T-Mobile Center on June 25.

One change for 2022, Big Slick will not have the Saturday morning bowling tournament and block party.

Tickets for the event will go on sale this spring.

Big Slick started in 2010 as a celebrity poker tournament and party to raise money for Children’s Mercy. Over the past 12 years, the event has raised more than $13 million for the hospital.