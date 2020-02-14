Blue Springs South news program publishes hilarious hidden camera segment for Valentine’s Day

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — A high school journalism program is celebrating Valentine’s Day by playing matchmaker in a hilarious hidden camera-style segment.

Jag TV, the Blue Springs South High School broadcast program within the Blue Springs School District Media Network, released a Valentine’s Day-themed episode on Feb. 12.

In it, the students produced a segment where one student, Brandon, looks for love. The video shows him asking people for good pickup lines and then trying them out on several students in the school. A hidden camera follows him around, and a hidden microphone picks up on all of the conversations.

“Are you a library book? Because I’ve been checking you out,” he says in the video to a girl sitting at a table.

“OK,” she says.

In an email, a staff member with the media program said, ultimately, the pickup lines didn’t work. Brandon did not find love.

“His Jag TV family is supporting him through this difficult time,” the staff member wrote. “We will make his work load light for next week’s broadcast.”