KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Boulevardia drops some big news ahead of the festival.

Organizers said more than 50 local artists and vendors will be at Boulevardia’s Makers Market this year. They said it will be the largest Makers Market in the festival’s history. The festival also says most of the vendors are new to the event this year.

The Makers Market is located in Washington Square Park, near a local stage, during the annual festival. There will also be a number of hammocks set up to lounge in throughout the area.

Full list of vendors

ACira Studio LLC

Annie Austen | Jewelry & Accessories

Art by Daph

Beautifelt

Bleach Bae

Boge Golf

Boulevard Brewing Co. Gift Shop

Capybara Caricatures

Corvus Curiosities

Cosmic Cowgirls

Crown & Heart

Dan Padavic

Drink in Nature

EB and Co.

Fetch

Gardner Leatherworks

Good Bitter Best

Good Kid Collective

Ipomoea Organics

Ivy Lena

Kate E. Burke

Katheryn Krouse Art

KCMOCO. Candles

Knight Owl Design

Lex Moderne

Matthew Made Art

Meeks Me Smile Studio

Messner Bee Farm

Michael Schultz Creative

Neon Leaf

Nug Life Clothing

Oddities Prints

paraMi

Photaj

Press Monkey Studio LLC

Red Hare Leather

Ricardo’s Artwork

Slow Fashion Goods

SOAP Refill Station KC

Stellar Gifts & Goods

Studio Duo KC

Tall Tale Vintage

Team Cocktail

The Babe Standard

The Rolling Garden

Tucker & Scout

Walnut Lane

Wandering Bud

Wasteland Society

Wearhouse Vintage

Whoopsie Daisy

Wooden Element

Boulevardia is described as a two-day urban street festival that is held near Pershing and Grand Boulevard.

Festival-goers will enjoy craft beer and food samples. There is also live music from local, regional, and national bands. A full lineup is available online at boulevardia.com/lineup.

Boulevardia is scheduled for June 16-17, 2023. Tickets and ticket packages are on sale and start around $40 per person.