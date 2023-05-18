KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Boulevardia drops some big news ahead of the festival.
Organizers said more than 50 local artists and vendors will be at Boulevardia’s Makers Market this year. They said it will be the largest Makers Market in the festival’s history. The festival also says most of the vendors are new to the event this year.
The Makers Market is located in Washington Square Park, near a local stage, during the annual festival. There will also be a number of hammocks set up to lounge in throughout the area.
Full list of vendors
- ACira Studio LLC
- Annie Austen | Jewelry & Accessories
- Art by Daph
- Beautifelt
- Bleach Bae
- Boge Golf
- Boulevard Brewing Co. Gift Shop
- Capybara Caricatures
- Corvus Curiosities
- Cosmic Cowgirls
- Crown & Heart
- Dan Padavic
- Drink in Nature
- EB and Co.
- Fetch
- Gardner Leatherworks
- Good Bitter Best
- Good Kid Collective
- Ipomoea Organics
- Ivy Lena
- Kate E. Burke
- Katheryn Krouse Art
- KCMOCO. Candles
- Knight Owl Design
- Lex Moderne
- Matthew Made Art
- Meeks Me Smile Studio
- Messner Bee Farm
- Michael Schultz Creative
- Neon Leaf
- Nug Life Clothing
- Oddities Prints
- paraMi
- Photaj
- Press Monkey Studio LLC
- Red Hare Leather
- Ricardo’s Artwork
- Slow Fashion Goods
- SOAP Refill Station KC
- Stellar Gifts & Goods
- Studio Duo KC
- Tall Tale Vintage
- Team Cocktail
- The Babe Standard
- The Rolling Garden
- Tucker & Scout
- Walnut Lane
- Wandering Bud
- Wasteland Society
- Wearhouse Vintage
- Whoopsie Daisy
- Wooden Element
Boulevardia is described as a two-day urban street festival that is held near Pershing and Grand Boulevard.
Festival-goers will enjoy craft beer and food samples. There is also live music from local, regional, and national bands. A full lineup is available online at boulevardia.com/lineup.
Boulevardia is scheduled for June 16-17, 2023. Tickets and ticket packages are on sale and start around $40 per person.