Britney Spears’ father agrees to step down from conservatorship, report says

LOS ANGELES — Britney Spears’ father has agreed to step down from the conservatorship that controls her money and affairs, according to TMZ.

TMZ reports Jamie Spears’ lawyer filed the documents stating Jamie Spears “does not believe that a public battle with his daughter over his continuing service as her conservator would be in her best interests.”

In the new legal documents, Jamie Spears said he wants to work with the court on an orderly transition.

Three weeks ago, Spears was appointed a new attorney to represent her in the very public battle.

Her attorney Mathew Rosengart requested that Spears’ father, Jamie, step down as her conservator, but that was rejected.

Spears spoke for the second hearing in a row, at one point calling the acts of the conservatorship that has governed her personal and financial affairs since early 2008 “cruelty.”

The hearing came three weeks after Spears dramatically addressed the court for the first time in open session, saying she was being forced to take medication and use an intrauterine device for birth control, said she was not allowed to marry her boyfriend, and said she wanted to own her own money.

On June 21, 2021, Britney Spears asked a judge to end the court conservatorship that has controlled her life and money since 2008.

Britney Spears has called the conservatorship “abusive” and condemned her father and the others who have controlled it.

“I just want my life back,” Spears said.

The conservatorship was put in place as she underwent a mental health crisis in 2008. She has credited it with saving her from financial ruin and keeping her a top flight pop star.

Her father and his attorneys have emphasized that she and her fortune, which court records put at more than $50 million, remain vulnerable to fraud and manipulation. Under the law, the burden would be on Spears to prove she is competent to be released and free to make her own choices.

