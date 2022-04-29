KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The 36th Brookside Art Annual kicks off this weekend.

The event features artists from all across the United States and Canada.

“As the weather starts getting better, these artists start hitting the road and they often plan out art fairs all the way around the country and this is just one of those Midwest stops,” organizer Jan Buerge said.

Artists will be showing and selling all kinds of artwork, including clay, digital, drawings, pastels, fiber, glass, metal, paintings, jewelry, sculptures and mixed media.

Sean Ackerson, executive director of the Brookside Southtown Council, said this is a destination for art lovers.

“We’re truly an art show. We’re not a festival. You’re not going to come down here and find fire dancers and loud bands,” he said. “This is a show that is easy to walk through, enjoy company with each other and it’s really one of the best shows to come to meet the artist.”

The Brookside Art Annual takes place Friday, April 29, from 5-9 p.m.; Saturday, April 30, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.; and Sunday, May 1, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

