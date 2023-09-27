KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After Beyoncé’s original show was postponed, the Queen B and her “Beyhive” are ready to celebrate the end of the Renaissance World Tour in Kansas City.

Beyoncé takes the stage at Arrowhead Stadium at 8 p.m. Sunday for the final show of her tour.

And while most of the show will be filled with plenty of singing and screaming — sometimes at the same time — there’s one moment where the loudest stadium in the world needs to go quiet.

It’s become known as the “Mute Challenge” of the Renaissance World Tour. Fans have started taking one line in the song “Energy” seriously.

When Beyonce sings the line, “Look around, everybody on mute,” the crowd goes silent.

The pop star has started pausing, seeing how long fans can keep quiet.

Usually, someone screams to ruin the silence, but at her second show in Houston last weekend, it seemed like there wasn’t a sound. Beyonce crowned the Houston crowd as winners of the “Mute Challenge.”

Will Kansas City fans also be able to beat the challenge?

Arrowhead Stadium is known for its impressive volume. In 2014, the stadium set a Guinness World Record for loudest crowd noise at a sports venue as fans registered at 142.2 decibels.

Only time will tell if Arrowhead Stadium can hit 0 decibels on Sunday for Beyonce’s “Mute Challenge.”

Beyonce in KC: Need to know

Fans can still grab a seat by snagging verified resale tickets on Ticketmaster or by using a third-party ticket site like SeatGeek or Vivid Seats.

Tickets are selling for about $200 for upper level seats and skyrocket into the thousands for floor and VIP seats.

Don’t forget: All Arrowhead are mobile ticketing only. The Chiefs encourage Beyoncé fans to add their tickets to their mobile wallet to make getting through the gate easier.

Be prepared for plenty of traffic around the stadium Sunday. The Kansas City Royals are slated to play their final game of the season in the afternoon at Kauffman Stadium, just before Beyonce’s concert.

Parking lots open at 5:30 p.m. Sunday for Beyoncé’s show.

Just like Chiefs games, members of the “Beyhive” must purchase a parking pass in advance online.

Fans planning to use ride-sharing services like Uber and Lyft should plan to get dropped off and picked up at the Missouri Welcome Center located between Gates 1 and 2 on Blue Ridge Cutoff.

Other vehicles must enter through Gate 2 for pick up and drop off in Lot J.

All stadium gates open at 7 p.m. Oct. 1, about one hour before the show is set to start.

Arrowhead Stadium has a Clear Bag Policy, and that means fans are only allowed to bring a clear plastic bag, a one-gallon, clear zip-seal bag or a small clutch bag into the stadium. Backpacks, fanny packs, purses and more are not allowed.