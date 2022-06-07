KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Canadian singer Carly Rae Jepsen announced she will make a stop in Kansas City in her “The So Nice” tour.

The “Call Me Maybe” singer will come to town on Nov. 4 at the Uptown Theater with special guest Empress Of as the opening act.

An artist presale for tickets starts on Wednesday, June 8, at 10 a.m. Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, June 10 at 10 a.m.

The singer said $1 of every ticket sold will be donated to The Ally Coalition, an organization that brings musicians together to fight for LGBTQ equality.

Jepsen will kick off her tour in Montreal, Quebec, Canada on Sept. 24 after finishing up an international tour of Europe and Asia.

