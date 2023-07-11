PLEASANT HILL, Mo. — The 2023 Cass County Fair kicks off Tuesday with six days of exhibits, competitions, live music, local food and more fun in store.

The fair runs from July 11 through July 16 with various hours throughout the day. You can find a full fair schedule online.

The Cass County Fair takes place on the fairgrounds in Pleasant Hill, located at 308 W. Commercial St. in Pleasant Hill. Some events will also be held in downtown Pleasant Hill and near City Hall.

There is a free shuttle service available in the evenings and busy daytime hours that will take fairgoers between both areas.

Parking is available across the street from the fairgrounds and downtown near the farmers market site.

Don’t miss FOX4’s Zip Trip to Pleasant Hill live downtown on Friday morning with FOX4’s Morning Show team highlighting the best of this Cass County town.

But there’s plenty more you need to know before going to the Cass County Fair:

Carnival

The carnival runs from 6-11 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 5-11 p.m. on Saturday.

Carnival wristbands are $27 for unlimited daily rides. Otherwise, one ticket is $1, 40 tickets is $35, and 80 tickets is $60.

You can see all the carnival rides and how many tickets they require online.

Parade

The Cass County Fair Parade is scheduled for 9 a.m. Saturday.

The parade will start at Pleasant Hill High School and proceed to downtown. The route will go west on Broadway Street, cross Missouri Highway 7, north on Independence Street, west on Cedar Street, south on Veteran’s Parkway, west on Paul Street and wrap up at Paul Street.

This year’s theme is “We Have a Good Thing Growing” and attendees can see parade royalty, antique vehicles, local groups and businesses, Cass County first responders, and more.

Rodeo

The annual MRCA-sanctioned Cass County Fair Rodeo is set for 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. and kids can sign up for mutton bustin’ starting at 6 p.m.

Admission is $13 for adults, $6 for children ages 5-12, and children 4 and under are free.

Livestock shows

Cass County kids will put their hard work on display at the fair’s livestock shows. Local kids will be able to compete in categories like cattle, goats, poultry and more.

Shows started last Sunday and continue through this Sunday at various times. View the livestock show schedule.

Motorsports

Enjoy multiple nights of motorsports from a demolition derby to truck and a tractor and tractor pull.

Starting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, motocross racers will take off at the fairgrounds. The competition is open to anyone age 4 and older with both amateur and professional classes.

Then at 8 p.m. Wednesday, the races go from two wheels to four with ATV racing. Once again, there are multiple classes for amateurs and pros, open to anyone age 4 and older.

On Thursday night, the Demolition Derby goes wild starting at 7 p.m. This year, there are new classes and new entertainment, including a “Powder Puff” class and a lawn mower/yard tractor competition.

Then at 7 p.m. Sunday, it’s time for the MSTPA Truck and Tractor Pull with multiple classes available.

For those who’d rather watch, it’s $13 for adults, $6 for kids 5-12, and free for kids 4 and younger to get into any of these events.

Exhibits

There will be plenty of vendors set up throughout the Cass County Fair, both at the fairgrounds and downtown.

Then starting Friday, fairgoers can visit various shows for art, home economics, horticulture, photography and quilting. Several of these shows will continue Saturday.

View the full exhibit schedule.

Live music

Don’t miss three days’ worth of live music at the Cass County Fair at the Miller Pavilion on the fairgrounds and at the downtown gazebo.

Here’s the full schedule:

Thursday 8-11:30 p.m. — Kansas City-based band Longshot at the Miller Pavilion

Friday 6:30-8:30 p.m. — Central Missouri band Sweetwater for a gospel/country music show at the downtown gazebo

Friday 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. — Missouri native Phil Vandel at the Miller Pavilion

Saturday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. — Variety Music Show featuring The Crayons, Crybaby Ranch, and Mike Bush and Shoestrang at the downtown gazebo

Saturday 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. — The Comancheros band at the Miller Pavilion