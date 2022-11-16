KANSAS CITY, Mo. — For many families, it wouldn’t be Christmas without seeing Charlie Brown and the Peanuts gang.

And if you’re looking to get your family out and about this holiday season, check out “A Charlie Brown Christmas” at the Coterie Theatre at Crown Center.

The show runs from Nov. 16-Dec. 31 with ticket prices ranging from $14-$20 per person.

It’s been a family tradition since 1965. That’s when “A Charlie Brown’s Christmas” debuted on television in cartoon form. Now they’ve taken the cartoon and made it a fun live-action play at the Coterie in Crown Center.

There’s no Woodstock or Peppermint Patty because Charles Schulz hadn’t invented them yet, but it does tell the story of Charlie Brown learning the true meaning of Christmas.

The actor playing the star of the show said it’s been a tough challenge, but he can relate to Charlie Brown himself.

“It was easy for me because growing up, I used to watch the Charlie Brown special and a lot of Peanuts cartoons,” said Lucas Lowry, who is playing Charlie Brown. “I always had this close connection with Charlie Brown, which is nice, but I do what I do for any other acting gig. I just memorize the lines and kind of find the character and try to embody.”

To purchase tickets, visit the Crown Center website. The show has been sold out every afternoon during the week, but plenty of tickets are still available on weekends.

