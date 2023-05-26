KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A few hometown heroes will be part of the biggest 2023 Big Slick Celebrity Weekend ever.
Over the past week and a half, organizers have announced dozens of stars joining hosts David Koechner, Jason Sudeikis, Paul Rudd, Heidi Gardner, Eric Stonestreet and Rob Riggle for the 14th annual event.
On Friday, Big Slick said Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, tight end Travis Kelce, center Creed Humphrey, and punter Dustin Colquitt are joining the star-studded fun next week.
This isn’t the first time Mahomes and Kelce have joined Big Slick, but for various reasons, including the COVID-19 pandemic, they haven’t been in attendance since 2019. Colquitt has also been a celebrity guest before as well.
The four Chiefs stars are sure to add a few homers to the Big Slick Celebrity Classic softball game at Kauffman Stadium.
Organizers said this year’s Big Slick from June 2-3 will be the biggest ever with more celebrity guests than ever before. Altogether, there will be over 45 stars in attendance.
Here are all the other celebrities already announced:
- Actor David Dastmalchian
- Actor/comedian Will Forte
- Musician David Cook
- Actor Katherine McNamara
- YouTube creator Sean Evans
- Rocker Chris Daughtry
- Actor Sarah Chalke
- Today Show host Al Roker
- Actor Anthony Hill
- WWE wrestler Baron Corbin
- County music star Logan Mize
- Actor Ginger Gonzaga
- Drummer/radio personality Richard Christy
- Comedian Taylor Williamson
- Singer-songwriter Philip Bowen
- Actor Finn Wolfhard
- Magician Blake Vogt
- Comedian Aisling Bea
- Actor Kevin Rahm
- Fox Sports analyst Peter Schrager
- Actor Samm Levine
- Comedian Sarah Tiana
- Musicians The Potash Twins
- Actor Kevin Pollack
- Comedian Tim Heidecker
- Singer Darius Rucker
- Actor Rashida Olayiwola
- CNN host Jake Tapper
- Actor Joe Lo Truglio
- Comedian Punkie Johnson
- Actor Bradley James
- Comedian Seth Herzog
- Actors Becky Ann and Dylan Baker
- Comedian Al Yankovic
- Fox Sports host Charissa Thompson
- Actor Johnathan Fernandez
Koechner, Sudeikis, Rudd, Stonestreet and Riggle are all Kansas City-area natives who came together over a decade ago to plan the event.
New this year, fellow KC-area native Gardner is joining in the hosting responsibilities.
The annual event has raised millions of dollars for Children’s Mercy Hospital and pediatric cancer research.
The weekend includes the Big Slick softball game at Kauffman Stadium on Friday, June 2. Anyone with a ticket to the Royals game can watch the celebrity softball game before the pros take the field.
The Big Slick Party & Show at T-Mobile Center is scheduled for Saturday, June 3. Tickets start at $75 and are on sale.
Even if you can’t attend in person, there’s still a way to support Children’s Mercy and get some impressive merchandise and other items.
Big Slick just kicked off its online auction where fans can bid on items like tickets to late night TV shows, a custom signed Big Slick guitar, a movie premiere with Dastmalchian and more.