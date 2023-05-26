KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A few hometown heroes will be part of the biggest 2023 Big Slick Celebrity Weekend ever.

Over the past week and a half, organizers have announced dozens of stars joining hosts David Koechner, Jason Sudeikis, Paul Rudd, Heidi Gardner, Eric Stonestreet and Rob Riggle for the 14th annual event.

On Friday, Big Slick said Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, tight end Travis Kelce, center Creed Humphrey, and punter Dustin Colquitt are joining the star-studded fun next week.

This isn’t the first time Mahomes and Kelce have joined Big Slick, but for various reasons, including the COVID-19 pandemic, they haven’t been in attendance since 2019. Colquitt has also been a celebrity guest before as well.

The four Chiefs stars are sure to add a few homers to the Big Slick Celebrity Classic softball game at Kauffman Stadium.

Organizers said this year’s Big Slick from June 2-3 will be the biggest ever with more celebrity guests than ever before. Altogether, there will be over 45 stars in attendance.

Here are all the other celebrities already announced:

Actor David Dastmalchian

Actor/comedian Will Forte

Musician David Cook

Actor Katherine McNamara

YouTube creator Sean Evans

Rocker Chris Daughtry

Actor Sarah Chalke

Today Show host Al Roker

Actor Anthony Hill

WWE wrestler Baron Corbin

County music star Logan Mize

Actor Ginger Gonzaga

Drummer/radio personality Richard Christy

Comedian Taylor Williamson

Singer-songwriter Philip Bowen

Actor Finn Wolfhard

Magician Blake Vogt

Comedian Aisling Bea

Actor Kevin Rahm

Fox Sports analyst Peter Schrager

Actor Samm Levine

Comedian Sarah Tiana

Musicians The Potash Twins

Actor Kevin Pollack

Comedian Tim Heidecker

Singer Darius Rucker

Actor Rashida Olayiwola

CNN host Jake Tapper

Actor Joe Lo Truglio

Comedian Punkie Johnson

Actor Bradley James

Comedian Seth Herzog

Actors Becky Ann and Dylan Baker

Comedian Al Yankovic

Fox Sports host Charissa Thompson

Actor Johnathan Fernandez

Koechner, Sudeikis, Rudd, Stonestreet and Riggle are all Kansas City-area natives who came together over a decade ago to plan the event.

New this year, fellow KC-area native Gardner is joining in the hosting responsibilities.

The annual event has raised millions of dollars for Children’s Mercy Hospital and pediatric cancer research.

The weekend includes the Big Slick softball game at Kauffman Stadium on Friday, June 2. Anyone with a ticket to the Royals game can watch the celebrity softball game before the pros take the field.

The Big Slick Party & Show at T-Mobile Center is scheduled for Saturday, June 3. Tickets start at $75 and are on sale.

Even if you can’t attend in person, there’s still a way to support Children’s Mercy and get some impressive merchandise and other items.

Big Slick just kicked off its online auction where fans can bid on items like tickets to late night TV shows, a custom signed Big Slick guitar, a movie premiere with Dastmalchian and more.