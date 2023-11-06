KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The holiday spirit is coming to Arrowhead Stadium as the Kansas City Chiefs host a pop-up bar.

Kingdom’s Greetings will open in the penthouse of GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, running Nov. 24 through Dec. 30.

The penthouse will be transformed into a “snow globe of red and gold” with impressive views of the field. Fans can take a picture on a Chiefs sleigh, walk through red and gold trees, or sit by the fireplace. The Chiefs will also offer themed cocktails created by local bar Vignettes and festive snacks.

The new holiday pop-up will be open 5-11 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays. The pop-up will be closed Dec. 10 when the Chiefs play the Bills, Dec. 24 and Dec. 25.

Reservations are required online and are for one-and-a-half hours. Guests must be 21 and older.

Thursday and Sunday reservations are $10 while Friday and Saturday reservations are $15.

On Dec. 3 only, a $35 reservation will get Chiefs fans in to Kingdom’s Greetings for a special experience to watch the Chiefs play the Packers in Green Bay. Guests will also receive a special Chiefs item, according to the team.

Once you arrive, fans can use any parking gate to enter the Truman Sports Complex, then park in Lot E on the south side of the stadium. Parking is free. Fans should enter the stadium through the Tower Gate, next to Lot E.