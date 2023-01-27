Christmas, at least the made-for-TV movie version, is coming to the Kansas City area in June.

Christmas Con will provide fans of the ever-present holiday movies on the Hallmark Channel (and now, seemingly everywhere else) a chance to get up close to the stars for whom the Christmas spirit and long-lost loves are always just around the corner.

The event is scheduled for June 9-11 at the Overland Park Convention Center.

Among the celebrities scheduled to be at the event are Jonathan Bennett, Andrew Walker, Jen Lilley, Cameron Mathison, Taylor Cole and Melissa Joan Hart (who has gone from “Sabrina The Teenage Witch” to holiday movies), according to a promotional website.

“We have constantly been asked to bring Christmas Con to the Midwest, and what better place to host a Christmas convention than the birthplace of Hallmark, Kansas City,” convention founders Christina Figliolia and Liliana Kligman told People magazine in a release.

Kansas City-based Hallmark Cards Inc. is the parent of Hallmark Media. The unit, which operates Hallmark Channel and other cable and streaming outlets, turned holiday movies from a tight rotation played once a year to a franchise played for months near the holiday season and even during the summer.

