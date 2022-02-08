MERRIAM, Kan. — It’s that time of year again for movie lovers to get their eyes on the Oscar nominated films before the award show.

During the annual Oscar Movie Week Festival, movie buffs can head to Cinemark 20 and XD in Merriam, Kansas to see all the films.

Starting Monday, March 21 and going through Sunday, March 27, the theater will show Best Picture nominees; Belfast, Coda, Don’t Look Up, Drive My Car, Dune, King Richard, Licorice Pizza, Nightmare Alley, The Power of the Dog, West Side Story; Short Film (animated) nominees; Affairs of the Art, Bestia, Boxballet, Robin Robin, The Windshield Wiper; and Short Film (live action) nominees; Ala Kachuu – Take and Run, The Dress, The Long Goodbye, On My Mind and Please Hold on the big screen.

Individual film tickets go on sale on Friday, February 11, but this year, Cinemark is offering a $35 “digital festival pass” that gives fans access to all the films with just one digital ticket.

The pass includes a 50%-off coupon for any size popcorn during festival week.

Both live action and animated short films will be shown together on March 25 for $10.