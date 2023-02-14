KANSAS CITY, Mo. — If all the celebrating over the Super Bowl caused you to skip over Valentine’s Day, it’s not too late to get that special someone a memorable gift.

How about an unforgettable evening with a live Cirque du Soleil performance?

Cirque du Soleil’s Corteo will be at T-Mobile Center May 25-28. Creators say the show is one of the longest and most popular of its kind.

Fans can grab two tickets for the show for less than $100. Tickets for all five shows are available at the discounted price. This offer expires Wednesday, Feb. 15.

Similar shows have been hits in Kansas City, with tickets for shows becoming hard to get closer to performances.

Creators promise an evening of Cirque pageantry and acrobatics you’ll never forget.