INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Comedian Jeff Dunham is bringing his popular ventriloquist act to the Kansas City area next year.

He’s launching the second leg of his “Still Not Canceled” tour this fall, including a stop at Independence’s Cable Dahmer Arena in 2024.

The stand-up show is set for 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 24.

Tickets go on sale Monday, Sept. 18, starting at $60. Fans can access a presale on Dunham’s website now; another presale via Cable Dahmer runs Friday through Sunday.

Dunham is known for his diverse cast of puppet characters, each with its own distinct personality and comedic quirks. His career took off in the 1980s with stints on late-night shows, but he really became popular in the early 2000s on Comedy Central.

After years of comedy specials and tours, he’s been dubbed “America’s favorite comedian” by Slate.

He recently released a new Comedy Central special, “Me the People,” which was the most watched comedy special of 2022 on cable.

If you can’t catch the show in Independence, there are other chances in Kansas and Missouri. Dunham will be in St. Louis on Dec. 30, 2023, and Wichita on April 25, 2024.