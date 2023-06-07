WICHITA, Kan. — Standup comedian, actor and TikTok star Matt Rife is making a stop in Kansas City on his ProbleMATTic World Tour.

Rife has over 13 million followers on TikTok where his content has gone viral. He’s now gearing up for his biggest tour to date, kicking off July 20.

On Oct. 21, Rife will have two shows at the Kansas City Music Hall. The first will begin at 7 p.m., the second will start at 10 p.m. Audience members must be 21 and up.

An artist presale began at 10 a.m. Tuesday, and a Live Nation and venue presale will start at 10 a.m. Thursday. Then tickets will go on sale for the public at 10 a.m. Friday.

Rife will also be making nearby stops in St. Louis, Wichita and Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Find links to grab tickets for both Kansas City shows — or other Kansas and Missouri shows — in the list below.

2023 tour dates:

Date Location Venue July 23, 2023 Spokane, Washington Martin Woldson Theater at The Fox July 27, 2023 Norfolk, Virginia Chrysler Hall Theatre Sept. 1, 2023 Indio, California Fantasy Springs Resort Casino Sept. 8, 2023 Las Vegas, Nevada The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan Sept. 9, 2023 Las Vegas, Nevada The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan Sept. 22, 2023 Washington, D.C. DAR Constitution Hall Sept. 23, 2023 Washington, D.C. DAR Constitution Hall Sept. 28, 20223 Fresno, California William Saroyan Theatre Sept. 30, 2023 San Diego, California San Diego Civic Theatre Oct. 1, 2023 Riverside, California Fox Performing Arts Center Oct. 4, 2023 Orlando, Florida Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts Oct. 5, 2023 St. Petersburg, Florida Duke Energy Center for the Arts – Mahaffey Theater Oct. 6, 2023 Hollywood, Florida Hard Rock Live Oct. 7, 2023 Jacksonville, Florida Moran Theater Oct. 8, 2023 Pensacola, Florida Saenger Theatre Oct. 11, 2023 Columbus, Ohio Palace Theatre Oct. 13, 2023 Cincinnati, Ohio The Andrew J Brady Music Center Oct. 14, 2023 Akron, Ohio Akron Civic Theater Oct. 15, 2023 Indianapolis, Indiana Murat Theatre at Old National Centre Oct. 18, 2023 St. Louis, Missouri Stifel Theatre Oct. 19, 2023 Wichita, Kansas Century II Concert Hall Oct. 20, 2023 Tulsa, Oklahoma Tulsa Ballroom at Cox Business Convention Center Oct. 21, 2023 Kansas City, Missouri Kansas City Music Hall Oct. 26, 2023 Durham, North Carolina Durham Performing Arts Center Oct. 28, 2023 Savanna, Georgia Johnny Mercer Theatre Oct. 29, 2023 Birmingham, Alabama BJCC Concert Hall Nov. 2, 2023 Ames, Iowa Stephens Auditorium Nov. 3, 2023 Cedar Rapids, Iowa Paramount Theatre Nov. 4, 2023 Omaha, Nebraska Steelhouse Omaha Nov. 15, 2023 Fort Worth, Texas Will Rodgers Auditorium Nov. 16, 2023 Irving, Texas The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory Nov. 17, 2023 Sugar Land, Texas Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land Nov. 19, 2023 San Antonio, Texas Majestic Theatre Nov. 24, 2023 Los Angeles, California Dolby Theater Nov. 29, 2023 Santa Rosa, California Luther Burbank Center for the Arts Nov. 30, 2023 San Jose, California San Jose Civic Dec. 1, 2023 Wheatland, California Hard Rock Live Dec. 2, 2023 Sacramento, California Sacramento Memorial Auditorium Dec. 7, 2023 Charleston, South Carolina North Charleston Performing Arts Center Dec. 8, 2023 Columbia, South Carolina Township Auditorium Dec. 9, 2023 Evans, Georgia Columbia County Performing Arts Center Dec. 10, 2023 Charlotte, North Carolina Ovens Auditorium Dec. 31, 2023 Louisville, Kentucky The Louisville Palace

After Rife’s show in Louisville, Kentucky, he will begin heading back and forth between the United States and other countries/continents.

To see a list of Rife’s shows that will take place in 2024, click here.