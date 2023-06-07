WICHITA, Kan. — Standup comedian, actor and TikTok star Matt Rife is making a stop in Kansas City on his ProbleMATTic World Tour.

Rife has over 13 million followers on TikTok where his content has gone viral. He’s now gearing up for his biggest tour to date, kicking off July 20.

On Oct. 21, Rife will have two shows at the Kansas City Music Hall. The first will begin at 7 p.m., the second will start at 10 p.m. Audience members must be 21 and up.

An artist presale began at 10 a.m. Tuesday, and a Live Nation and venue presale will start at 10 a.m. Thursday. Then tickets will go on sale for the public at 10 a.m. Friday.

Rife will also be making nearby stops in St. Louis, Wichita and Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Find links to grab tickets for both Kansas City shows — or other Kansas and Missouri shows — in the list below.

2023 tour dates:

DateLocationVenue
July 23, 2023Spokane, WashingtonMartin Woldson Theater at The Fox
July 27, 2023Norfolk, VirginiaChrysler Hall Theatre
Sept. 1, 2023Indio, CaliforniaFantasy Springs Resort Casino
Sept. 8, 2023Las Vegas, NevadaThe Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan
Sept. 9, 2023Las Vegas, NevadaThe Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan
Sept. 22, 2023Washington, D.C.DAR Constitution Hall
Sept. 23, 2023Washington, D.C.DAR Constitution Hall
Sept. 28, 20223Fresno, CaliforniaWilliam Saroyan Theatre
Sept. 30, 2023San Diego, CaliforniaSan Diego Civic Theatre
Oct. 1, 2023Riverside, CaliforniaFox Performing Arts Center
Oct. 4, 2023Orlando, FloridaDr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts
Oct. 5, 2023St. Petersburg, FloridaDuke Energy Center for the Arts – Mahaffey Theater
Oct. 6, 2023Hollywood, FloridaHard Rock Live
Oct. 7, 2023Jacksonville, FloridaMoran Theater
Oct. 8, 2023Pensacola, FloridaSaenger Theatre
Oct. 11, 2023Columbus, OhioPalace Theatre
Oct. 13, 2023Cincinnati, OhioThe Andrew J Brady Music Center
Oct. 14, 2023Akron, OhioAkron Civic Theater
Oct. 15, 2023Indianapolis, IndianaMurat Theatre at Old National Centre
Oct. 18, 2023St. Louis, MissouriStifel Theatre
Oct. 19, 2023Wichita, KansasCentury II Concert Hall
Oct. 20, 2023Tulsa, OklahomaTulsa Ballroom at Cox Business Convention Center
Oct. 21, 2023Kansas City, MissouriKansas City Music Hall
Oct. 26, 2023Durham, North CarolinaDurham Performing Arts Center
Oct. 28, 2023Savanna, GeorgiaJohnny Mercer Theatre
Oct. 29, 2023Birmingham, AlabamaBJCC Concert Hall
Nov. 2, 2023Ames, IowaStephens Auditorium
Nov. 3, 2023Cedar Rapids, IowaParamount Theatre
Nov. 4, 2023Omaha, NebraskaSteelhouse Omaha
Nov. 15, 2023Fort Worth, TexasWill Rodgers Auditorium
Nov. 16, 2023Irving, TexasThe Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Nov. 17, 2023Sugar Land, TexasSmart Financial Centre at Sugar Land
Nov. 19, 2023San Antonio, TexasMajestic Theatre
Nov. 24, 2023Los Angeles, CaliforniaDolby Theater
Nov. 29, 2023Santa Rosa, CaliforniaLuther Burbank Center for the Arts
Nov. 30, 2023San Jose, CaliforniaSan Jose Civic
Dec. 1, 2023Wheatland, CaliforniaHard Rock Live
Dec. 2, 2023Sacramento, CaliforniaSacramento Memorial Auditorium
Dec. 7, 2023Charleston, South CarolinaNorth Charleston Performing Arts Center
Dec. 8, 2023Columbia, South CarolinaTownship Auditorium
Dec. 9, 2023Evans, GeorgiaColumbia County Performing Arts Center
Dec. 10, 2023Charlotte, North CarolinaOvens Auditorium
Dec. 31, 2023Louisville, KentuckyThe Louisville Palace

After Rife’s show in Louisville, Kentucky, he will begin heading back and forth between the United States and other countries/continents.

To see a list of Rife’s shows that will take place in 2024, click here.