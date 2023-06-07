WICHITA, Kan. — Standup comedian, actor and TikTok star Matt Rife is making a stop in Kansas City on his ProbleMATTic World Tour.
Rife has over 13 million followers on TikTok where his content has gone viral. He’s now gearing up for his biggest tour to date, kicking off July 20.
On Oct. 21, Rife will have two shows at the Kansas City Music Hall. The first will begin at 7 p.m., the second will start at 10 p.m. Audience members must be 21 and up.
An artist presale began at 10 a.m. Tuesday, and a Live Nation and venue presale will start at 10 a.m. Thursday. Then tickets will go on sale for the public at 10 a.m. Friday.
Rife will also be making nearby stops in St. Louis, Wichita and Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Find links to grab tickets for both Kansas City shows — or other Kansas and Missouri shows — in the list below.
2023 tour dates:
|Date
|Location
|Venue
|July 23, 2023
|Spokane, Washington
|Martin Woldson Theater at The Fox
|July 27, 2023
|Norfolk, Virginia
|Chrysler Hall Theatre
|Sept. 1, 2023
|Indio, California
|Fantasy Springs Resort Casino
|Sept. 8, 2023
|Las Vegas, Nevada
|The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan
|Sept. 9, 2023
|Las Vegas, Nevada
|The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan
|Sept. 22, 2023
|Washington, D.C.
|DAR Constitution Hall
|Sept. 23, 2023
|Washington, D.C.
|DAR Constitution Hall
|Sept. 28, 20223
|Fresno, California
|William Saroyan Theatre
|Sept. 30, 2023
|San Diego, California
|San Diego Civic Theatre
|Oct. 1, 2023
|Riverside, California
|Fox Performing Arts Center
|Oct. 4, 2023
|Orlando, Florida
|Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts
|Oct. 5, 2023
|St. Petersburg, Florida
|Duke Energy Center for the Arts – Mahaffey Theater
|Oct. 6, 2023
|Hollywood, Florida
|Hard Rock Live
|Oct. 7, 2023
|Jacksonville, Florida
|Moran Theater
|Oct. 8, 2023
|Pensacola, Florida
|Saenger Theatre
|Oct. 11, 2023
|Columbus, Ohio
|Palace Theatre
|Oct. 13, 2023
|Cincinnati, Ohio
|The Andrew J Brady Music Center
|Oct. 14, 2023
|Akron, Ohio
|Akron Civic Theater
|Oct. 15, 2023
|Indianapolis, Indiana
|Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
|Oct. 18, 2023
|St. Louis, Missouri
|Stifel Theatre
|Oct. 19, 2023
|Wichita, Kansas
|Century II Concert Hall
|Oct. 20, 2023
|Tulsa, Oklahoma
|Tulsa Ballroom at Cox Business Convention Center
|Oct. 21, 2023
|Kansas City, Missouri
|Kansas City Music Hall
|Oct. 26, 2023
|Durham, North Carolina
|Durham Performing Arts Center
|Oct. 28, 2023
|Savanna, Georgia
|Johnny Mercer Theatre
|Oct. 29, 2023
|Birmingham, Alabama
|BJCC Concert Hall
|Nov. 2, 2023
|Ames, Iowa
|Stephens Auditorium
|Nov. 3, 2023
|Cedar Rapids, Iowa
|Paramount Theatre
|Nov. 4, 2023
|Omaha, Nebraska
|Steelhouse Omaha
|Nov. 15, 2023
|Fort Worth, Texas
|Will Rodgers Auditorium
|Nov. 16, 2023
|Irving, Texas
|The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
|Nov. 17, 2023
|Sugar Land, Texas
|Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land
|Nov. 19, 2023
|San Antonio, Texas
|Majestic Theatre
|Nov. 24, 2023
|Los Angeles, California
|Dolby Theater
|Nov. 29, 2023
|Santa Rosa, California
|Luther Burbank Center for the Arts
|Nov. 30, 2023
|San Jose, California
|San Jose Civic
|Dec. 1, 2023
|Wheatland, California
|Hard Rock Live
|Dec. 2, 2023
|Sacramento, California
|Sacramento Memorial Auditorium
|Dec. 7, 2023
|Charleston, South Carolina
|North Charleston Performing Arts Center
|Dec. 8, 2023
|Columbia, South Carolina
|Township Auditorium
|Dec. 9, 2023
|Evans, Georgia
|Columbia County Performing Arts Center
|Dec. 10, 2023
|Charlotte, North Carolina
|Ovens Auditorium
|Dec. 31, 2023
|Louisville, Kentucky
|The Louisville Palace
After Rife’s show in Louisville, Kentucky, he will begin heading back and forth between the United States and other countries/continents.
To see a list of Rife’s shows that will take place in 2024, click here.