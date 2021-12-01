Confirmed: Missouri native will star as ‘The Bachelor’

ST. LOUIS — ABC on Tuesday confirmed what people in the St. Louis area have known since September. Eureka native Clayton Echard was introduced as the next star of “The Bachelor” franchise.

It's official! 🍾 Clayton is ready to find the one when #TheBachelor premieres Monday, Jan 3! 🥰 pic.twitter.com/2BzOn00991 — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) December 1, 2021

Echard, who graduated from Eureka High School and went on to play football at the University of Missouri and NFL tryouts, was the talk of his hometown back in September when ABC paid for a banner promoting him as scenes for the series were shot in town.

“I’m excited, I’m also a little nervous,” Echard said in September, talking to the crowd about the journey that lies ahead.

“I’m looking to find my person.”

Echard did his part to promote the premiere by posting a picture on Instagram with the caption “Hi, it’s me Clayton….”