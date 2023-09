KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Country music duo Dan + Shay is coming to downtown Kansas City in 2024.

The duo, known for hits like “Speechless,” “10,000 Hours” and more, are set to perform at Kansas City’s T-Mobile Center on Sunday, April 7, 2024.

It’s one of 19 stops on their “The Heartbreak on the Map” tour, which comes from a song on their upcoming album “Bigger Houses,” releasing Friday.

The tour will feature special guests Ben Rector and Hailey Whitters.

Ticket presales start at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19, before the general ticket sale starts at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 22. Fans can pre-register online until Monday to receive an early access code.

See the full 19-city tour below:

Thu, Feb 29: Greenville, SC — Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Fri, Mar 1: Charlottesville, VA — John Paul Jones Arena

Sat, Mar 2: Greensboro, NC — Greensboro Coliseum Complex

Thu, Mar 7: Austin, TX — Moody Center ATX

Fri, Mar 8: Fort Worth, TX — Dickies Arena

Sat, Mar 9: Oklahoma City, OK — Paycom Center

Thu, Mar 14: Grand Rapids, MI — Van Andel Arena

Fri, Mar 15: Columbus, OH — Nationwide Arena

Sat, Mar 16: Knoxville, TN — Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center

Wed, Mar 20: Savannah, GA — Enmarket Arena

Thu, Mar 21: Nashville, TN — Bridgestone Arena

Fri, Mar 22: Chicago, IL — United Center

Thu, Apr 4: Milwaukee, WI — Fiserv Forum

Fri, Apr 5: Saint Paul, MN — Xcel Energy Center

Sat, Apr 6: Omaha, NE — CHI Health Center Omaha

Sun, Apr 7: Kansas City, MO — T-Mobile Center

Thu, Apr 11: Philadelphia, PA — Wells Fargo Center

Fri, Apr 12: Newark, NJ — Prudential Center

Sat, Apr 13: Boston, MA– TD Garden