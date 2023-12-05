KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Country music legend Hank Williams Jr. is going on tour in 2024, including a stop in Kansas City, to celebrate the 45th anniversary of his hit album “Family Tradition.”

The Country Music Hall of Famer will wrap up his tour at the T-Mobile Center on Sept. 14, one of just 13 tour stops.

He’ll have a slew of different opening acts on the tour, including Whiskey Myers, Neal McCoy, Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, Charley Crockett, Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives, and Old Crow Medicine Show.

At his Kansas City show, the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band will open for Williams.

Tickets go on sale online beginning at 10 a.m. Dec. 8.

In his long career, Williams has sold over 70 million albums worldwide, earned six RIAA-certified Platinum albums and 20 RIAA Gold-certified albums, and won ACM and CMA Entertainer of the Year.